Former Zanu-PF youth boss, who was instrumental in President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s ascendcy Godfrey Tsenengamu says he has formed a citizens taskforce against corruption.

His sentiments follows high on the heels of similar calls by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga who said corruption is now a threat to national security.

He made the call while addressing the Chartered Governance and Accountancy Professionals Annual Conference, last week adding that the government had implemented various legislative measures to curtail graft.

Apparently, Tsenengamu says it is high time Zimbabweans unite against corruption.

“I am here to tell Zimbabweans, it is high time we must work together to fight this menace of corruption.

“We tried it when we formed the Front for Economic Emancipation in Zimbabwe, but we realised that you cannot fight corruption effectively under the banner of a political party.

“It is a legally registered institution, which can report any individual with a rightful authority. We are going to be whistleblowing big time. We don’t care whether you are from this party or that political party.

“We don’t care whether you have the support of that powerful individual or this powerful individual. We are not going to be fighting against institutions,” said Tsenengamu.

Zimbabwe has been grappling corruption for decades, with the phenomenon hindering economic growth, undermining trust in institutions and perpetuating poverty.

