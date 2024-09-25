Kudzai Mutisi who is believed to be a Murakashi (ZANU PF online foot soldier) says President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa should not feel comfortable working with incompetent team members as this has a bearing on how people would judge him.

Mutisi urges Mnangagwa, his government and the ruling party to work hard to improve people’s lives.

“A well funded & patriotic opposition can easily dislodge ZANU PF from power… the recklessness in managing the economy is being taken for granted but that’s what will shorten ZANU PF’s lifespan…

“President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa shouldn’t be comfortable with incompetent team members, people won’t take lightly being impoverished because of selfish politicians & bureaucrats,” he says.

He adds that the new generation has no blind loyalty and they want a government that delivers.

“The new generation has no blind loyalty, they want a govt that delivers… fire ministers who can’t do the job, a legacy Cabinet is urgently required….

“Lots of youngsters love the party, let it not be destroyed by incompetent people,” says Mutisi.

Apparently, Zimbabwe’s economy has not been performing well for decades.

When Mnangagwa took over power through a military coup in 2017, hopes were high that things would improve.

Apparently, Mnangagwa’s echoes against corruption has been questioned by many who accuse him not doing enough to end graft.

Others claim he runs cartels that are bleeding the country’s economy.

Zwnews