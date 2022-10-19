Government workers are revolting against their employer, government over performance based bonuses.

The government recently announced that this year’s 13th cheque will be paid based on performance appraisal reports.

However, civil servants say the move is illogical and ill-advised.

Cecilia Alexander, head of the Zimbabwe Confederation of Public Sector Trade Unions, says every public worker will get a bonus, without condition.

She adds: “this year’s USD bonus will be paid as is the norm to all workers without condition.

“Only those at Deputy Director grade upwards will be paid on performance.” The unions are now waiting for the government to announce the bonus payment modalities.

Zwnews