In a statement released by the Zimbabwe Republic Police, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said a reward of US$5000 has been offered to anyone who supplies the details of the wanted persons.

PRESS STATEMENT 19 0CTOBER 2022 WANTED PERSONS SOUGHT IN CONNECTION WITH ARMED ROBBERY INVOLVING HOW MINE’S 11.6 KGS OF GOLD The Zimbabwe Republic Police is appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of the under listed suspects who are being sought in connection with a case of armed robbery in which the suspects attacked a cash in transit crew which was transporting gold from How Mine, to Fidelity Printers, Bulawayo, before getting away with 11.6 kilograms of gold worth $450 000 on 04th October 2022 at the 21 km peg along the Bulawayo-How Mine Road, Douglasdale, Bulawayo. Xiba Nkosilathi (Tonderai Vumbunu)

Abraham Vumbunu

Elijah Temai Vumbunu

Israel Zulu

David Sanyatwe

Jimmy Gonyane

Vincent Ishmael

Chabikwa

Abbysinia Shuma also known as Dulini

Kelvin

Mike A reeward of USD 5 000-00 is offered for anyone who supplies information that leads to the arrest of the above mentioned suspects. Anyone with information should contact Detective Chief Inspector Justin on 0712915338, Detective Assistant Inspector Gadzai on 0772226550, CID Homicide Bulawayo (0292) 271568, National Complaints Desk (0242)703631, WhatsApp 0712 800 197 or report at any nearest police station. (NYATHI P) Assistant Commissioner Senior Staff Officer [Press and Public Relations] Police General Headquarters

