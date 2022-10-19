In a chilling threat to unleashed violence and bloodshed ahead of next year’s general elections, Zanu PF senior Midlands leader Owen “Mudha” Ncube and his allies say the 2023 polls would be worse than (June) 2008 where people were attacked, terrorised and killed for elections.

It is said Mugabe had lost the first round of polling.

Results were delayed for at least a month before suspicious ones were announced, showing the late opposition MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai had defeated Mugabe, but didn’t get the required constitutional majority, necessitating a runoff.

However, there was speculation Tsvangirai had actually won the election outright, hence results took long while the army cooked a fake runoff to save Mugabe and Zanu PF from ignominious defeat and an end to their failed and ruinous rule.

The ruling party unleashed its youths and war veterans to terrorise citizens especially in rural areas.

Some allegedly had their hands cut off while others were attacked through arson.

The 2008 elections went down in history as one of the bloodiest.

Zwnews/ Newshawks