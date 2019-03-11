Webster Shamu runs strip club, turns Harare into Sodom and Gomora

Former Mashonaland West Minister for Provincial Affairs Webster Shamu has turned Harare into a typical Sodom and Gomora by running a strip club, Jealousy Mawarire the Spokesperson of National Patriotic Front has alleged.

Mawarire exposed Shamu while responding to a Youth Advocacy For Reform Democracy (YARD) member who accused Pastors of destroying family institutions through prophecy.

“I hope you are not turning a blind eye to the Sodom and Gomorrah Cde Webster Shamu has created in downtown Harare. I haven’t heard any Zimbabwean talking about it, it is foreigners who are shocked by the moral decadence being promoted there. Leave churches alone.”

Mawarire further ridiculed the debauchery taking centre stage at Shamu’s club, noting that the strip club would have been long shutdown if it was in another country.