Man demands damage after prophet “enjoys bush s-x” with wife…Leaked phone recording

A married Beitbridge woman whose se_xual relationship with her church leader was allegedly leaked in phone audio was sent packing by her husband who is now demanding “damage” payment from the self-styled prophet(pictured).

The husband, Timothy Gwaendepi, confirmed the development and told agencies that he sent his wife back to her Bulawayo home where she is now living with her parents.

He said he was not going to accept back his wife Tendai Mutake until Madzibaba Tonderai Ben of Johane Masowe YeJecha rekwa Limpopo Church pays damages for the alleged illicit affair.

He said plans to institute a lawsuit against Madzibaba Tonde are at an advanced stage.

Tonde must pay damages for his affair with my wife. I can only take Mutake back after that. If Tonde doesn’t pay then I am instituting a lawsuit against him. I have sufficient evidence against him and I can still go to Econet and Netone to collect more evidence.

If the lawsuit takes time, I will try something else.

However Madzibaba Tonde vehemently dismissed the allegations saying that he was being framed.

Mutake has been at her parents’ home as soon as her alleged audio with Madzibaba Tonde went viral four weeks ago.

Ironically Gwaendepi was an interpreter for Madzibaba Tonde and they were close buddies in the church.

All hell broke loose few weeks ago when Gwaendepi discovered audios in his wife’s phone in which the two alleged lovers discussed their crazy se_x life.

They agreed in the audio that they enjoyed se_x more in the bush than in Gwaendepi’s bedroom where they allegedly had it most of the time.

In the alleged audio the two brag that they have had their relationship for 10 years without being caught. They also speculate that Mutake’s last child could be Madzibaba Tonde’s offspring.

The affair was exposed after Gwaendepi bought his wife (Mutake) a phone with recording facilities and took the phone on a day when his was not working.

He then found the alleged recorded conversations.

agencies