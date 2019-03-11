55 companies closed since ED, Chiwenga coup

Since the Mnangangwa, Chiwenga coup in 2017,over 50 companies have been liquidated throwing thousands of Zimbabweans out of employment.

Documents obtained by Standardbusiness from the Master of High Court’s office showed that 55 companies were granted a provisional order to be liquidated from November 2017 to December 2018.

List of some of the companies that were liquidated

Cheney Pelmets (Private) Limited

Laputa Trading (Private) Limited

Tadnet Investments (Private) Limited

Riverside Funeral Services (Private) Limited

Retnim Pumps Importers & Maintenance (Private) Limited.

GT Tavarura Bus Services,

Oil Seed Processing (Pvt) Ltd

Gramlex Investments P/L

Bush Mills

Chegutu Canners (Pvt) Ltd,

Zimbabwe Oil Soap Manufacturing,

Malacoe Investments and BCL Ltd.

Notofy Enterprises (Pvt) Ltd,

Kingmaker Corporate Resources,

Heritage Printing (Pvt) Ltd,

Better Agriculture (Pvt) Lt

Grafax Cotton (Pvt) Ltd..source..the standard