THE family of the late Stanley Goreraza, who is former First Lady Grace Mugabe’s ex-husband, has asked for privacy as they mourn the former Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ) officer, who succumbed to cancer over the weekend.

His family could not say whether or not Grace would attend the funeral.

The funeral is in New Marlborough in Harare. The family preferred to direct questions to the AFZ chaplain.

“The family has requested privacy during these trying times. The main church service will be tomorrow (today). Burial arrangements will be announced in due course,” an AFZ chaplain, who declined to be named, told NewsDay yesterday.

Vice Air Marshal Biltim Chingono visited the family and paid his condolences yesterday, describing Goreraza as a dedicated soldier.

“His love for the country was unquestionable. We have lost a gallant son of the soil; someone who was patriotic,” Chingono said.

Goreraza and Grace have a son, Russel.

Goreraza was posted to serve as a military attaché, first in China and later in India after Mugabe snatched his wife.

They divorced in 1996.

