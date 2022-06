The government through the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority has announced an increase in the price of fuel.

The pump price of petrol goes up from US$1.64 to US$1.73 whilst diesel went up from US$1.71 to US$1.76.

The previous increase was on 6 May. Blending ratio is at E15.

According to ZERA, the new prices are with immediate effect.

Zwnews