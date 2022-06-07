A Harare man who pulled a prank by telling a tabloid journalist that he was an agent for buyers of human toes has landed himself in hot soup.

David Kaseke (40) faces a “criminal nuisance” charge.

In a video that went viral, Kaseke claimed toes were fetching between US$25 000 and US$75 000.

Kaseke said his agent fee was US$200. He later said he had been drunk when the video was recorded, dismissing it as a harmless joke.

The state will argue that he acted unlawfully.

Kaseke works at Ximex Mall area in Harare Central Business District as a cellphone seller.

Newshawks