THE relationship between Zimbabwe’s ruling Zanu PF party and ANC of South Africa — is on a cliff-hanger after the latter revealed yesterday that it had had enough of Harare’s dirty tactics characterised by “threats and blackmail”.

“You can’t always have a neighbour that is always blackmailing you,” ANC national chairman Gwede Mantashe said following threats by Zanu PF director of information Tafadzwa Mugwadi to ‘expose’ ANC’s alleged sinister agenda which necessitated its two visits to Harare last year.

“This relationship with Zimbabwe (Zanu PF) is always filled with threats and blackmail. I don’t like that. If Zanu PF wants to spill the beans on our meeting with them, they must. I am eager to hear what they want to spill,” he charged.

He was referring to two meetings held in Harare by the two parties last year to resolve Zimbabwe’s political and economic crises.