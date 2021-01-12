UK born Zimbabwe Warriors defender Tendayi Darikwa has completed a loan move from Nottingham Forest to Wigan Athletic.

The 29-year-old has not played for Forest since suffering a career-threatening knee injury just after the AFCON 2019 finals.

Although he went on to recover, he never featured for Forest, who have now sent him on loan to the League One side until the end of the season.

✍️ Signing | We are delighted to welcome Tendayi Darikwa to Latics on a short-term contract until the end of the season! Welcome to Latics, @TendayiDarikwa!#wafc 🔵⚪️ — Wigan Athletic (@LaticsOfficial) January 11, 2021

Another Zimbabwe international defender Alec Mudimu has joined Turkish side Ankaraspor FC, soccer 24 reports.

The 25-year-old versatile defender, who was on the ranks of Moldovan champions FC Sheriff last season, has now moved to Turkey where he will play in the TFF 1, the second tier division.