World Boxing Council Interim Super Bantamweight champion Kudakwashe “Takemoney” Chiwandire has vowed to defeat Mexican Zulina Munoz in her title defence fight scheduled for August 20 in Harare.

Chiwandire has held the WBC female interim super-bantamweight title since February 2022. The talented female pugilist, who is affectionately known as “Take Money” boxing won the title after defeating veteran Zambian boxing star Catherine Phiri. She won by a split decision after 10 gruelling rounds of boxing action at the Government Complex in Lusaka, Zambia early this year.

“I feel so excited grabbing this WBC title because I was up against an experienced fighter who has won so many belts,” she said after the fight. She pointed out that her Zambian opponent was experienced but aged too. “She finished all the rounds but she was tiring because she is now old and can’t stand against me. Look, I’m 26,” said Chiwandire.

“They said she lost by a split decision but it was just to comfort her. I outclassed her. She is now old.”