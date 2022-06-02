In a leaked audio culled from a ruling party chatgroup on WhatsApp, some pro-Zanu PF members, apparently aggrieved by the agonising economic turbulence in the country, have called upon Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa to immediately step down and pave way for his deputy, Constantino Chiwenga.

The disgruntled members also said Zimbabwe could alternatively have Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader as its Head of State and Government since the CCC ‘has better economic policies than the ones Mnangagwa put in place’.

In rare openness, the Zanu PF supporters said Mnangagwa has overstayed at the helm and now feels like he can do as he pleases with Zimbabwe and the Zimbabweans.

Fusing the vernacular Shona with English language while responding to a one Comrade Jussie, a Zanu PF member on the WhatsApp group could be heard saying:

“No, Cde Jussie, zvinoitika ndezvekuti we end up with no other option. Chinozosaka kuti titi ah no, it’s rather better kuti kana pane umwe ari nani apindeka- havaterere vanhu ava. Mukunzwa zvandiri kutaura- havaterere! “Unoziva munhu kana akagarisa mu power, anotofunga kuti nyika ndeyake- anotozozviwona kana achinge amhanyiswa. Moziva zvakaitwa Idi Amin? Idi Amin akatozomhanya akanoponera ku Libya uko akazochengetwa namambara (Muammar Gaddafi) akazouraiwa ne C.I.A. Unoziva munhu akagarisa mu power anofunga kuti ndiye muridzi we Zimbabwe “Zimbabwe haisi yemunhu. Kana wakarwa ahuna kurwira kuti hanzi zvese zvawada ndizvo zvaunoita nenyika. Nyika ndeyevanhu haisi yemunhu. We just want to be open enough and Zanu PF haisi yemunhu. We just want to be open enough and Zanu PF haisi yemunhu. All these vana Baba vedu ana Mnangagwa varipo havasi ivo vakafoma Zanu PF. So, kana tava kutaura zvenyika, let’s be open enough”.

Listen to the audio clip below:

Zwnews