The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) has confirmed the acquittal of an independent politician who was standing accused of assaulting a Zanu PF youth leader who was embroiled in a fight with him for putting up campaign posters at a place which he deemed a preserve of the ruling party in the run-up to the March 26 by-elections.

According to the ZLHR, Leonard Makuya, who contested during the recent municipal by-elections as an independent candidate, was this Thursday afternoon acquitted for assaulting the Zanu PF youth leader as defined in Section 89(1)(a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

Posting on Twitter, the ZLHR said:

It was all smiles at Chitungwiza Magistrates Court after Magistrate Sharon Rakafa acquitted Leonard Makuya, who had been accused of putting up campaign posters at a place which a political rival claimed to be the preserve of the ruling ZANU PF party. Makuya, who contested during the recent municipal by-elections as an independent candidate, had been on trial for allegedly assaulting a ZANU PF party youth leader as defined in Section 89(1)(a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform). Makuya was represented by Gift Mtisi of @ZLHRLawyers .

Zwnews