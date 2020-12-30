ZIMBABWE Warriors captain, Knowledge Musona struck two beautiful free kicks for his club in Belgium K.A.S. Eupen with his brace however not enough to stop them from losing 3-2 to Zulte Waregem in a Belgian Pro League encounter at home on Tuesday.
