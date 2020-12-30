Newly appointed MDC-T Vice President Dr Thokozani Khupe has announced that she is down with coronavirus. Posting a message to her followers this afternoon, the ousted former trade unionist said “I have tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating and I ask for your prayers.”

Many are already speculating that she got infected after mingling with many people at the recent MDC-T congress where she was ousted amid chaotic scenes. The only good thing to happen to her is that she does not have to do job hunting after her nemesis Douglas Mwonzora, the newly elected leader of the MDC-T President named her and Elias Mudzuri as his deputies after President Mnangagwa’s Zanu PF party reportedly begged Mwonzora to work with his rivals.

Meanwhile, Khupe has received heart warming messages from friends and foes following her diagnosis.

LEAD President, Linda Masarira said:

Get well soon Dr. Khupe hopefully you have alerted all the people you have been in contact with who are not on social media.@MoHCCZim warned about gatherings of large numbers. We just pray that delegates who attended EOC will self isolate as well and get tested.

