The Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has warned of flooding in the city and surrounding areas starting tonight.

The local authority has since set aside a couple of schools in the area on standby to serve as evacuation centres.

The alert comes at the time a number of areas in the country especially the Eastern parts have been hit by Cyclone Chalane which has degenerated into a Tropical Depression.

Meanwhile, the Chitungwiza municipality has also issued a similar warning, urging residents to exercise extreme caution.

Apparently, the Meteorological Services Department has also warned that people should watch out for continuous rains and destructive winds.

This would result in collapse of huts/ houses and fallen trees/ tree branches due to excessive moisture and as such citizens are urged to be on the look out.

