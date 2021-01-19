Emmanuel Makandiwa has caused controversy after appearing in a video claiming that immunisation changes people’s DNA. Critics say his concerns come from a position of ignorance and should be pointed out.
Commenting on the video, Lovejoy Mtongwiza said:
So Emmanuel Makandiwa claims our African DNA has been tampered with in the search for a #COVIDー19 vaccine. Question is how has our DNA been tampered with? who did the research , where ? Such people should be flagged for spreading falsehoods. Pathetic. I come in peace!