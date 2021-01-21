Jackson Mthembu Death: South Africa’s Minister in the Presidency has died from COVID-19 related complications, the Presidency has announced. President Cyril Ramaphosa has described Mthembu as an exemplary leader, an activist and life-long champion of freedom and democracy. A statement from the president says Mthembu passed away on Thursday morning from COVID-related complications

He died aged 62.

President Ramaphosa’s office has issued the statement below following the death:

STATEMENT BY PRESIDENT CYRIL RAMAPHOSA ON THE PASSING OF MINISTER JACKSON MTHEMBU It is with deep sorrow and shock that we announce that Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu passed away earlier today from COVID-related complications. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time of loss. Minister Mthembu was an exemplary leader, an activist and life-long champion of freedom and democracy. He was a much-loved and greatly respected colleague and comrade, whose passing leaves our nation at a loss. I extend my deepest sympathies to the Minister’s family, to his colleagues, comrades and many friends. Issued by: President @CyrilRamaphosa

Condolences pour in from fellow politicians, see messages below:

Devastated to learn of the passing of Minister Jackson Mthembu. Was such an honour to serve alongside this true South African patriot. Condolences to his family and friends and the colleagues in his party. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/z2EDUsPq7W — John Steenhuisen MP (@jsteenhuisen) January 21, 2021

Jackson Mthembu 💔 — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) January 21, 2021

