Botswana Energy Regulatory Authority has ordered the closure of Quick Gases, a company belonging to the late Zimbabwean hustler Genius Kadungure, (Ginimbi).

The closure has been effected pending the resolution of a legal tussle between the executor of his estate and a man who claims Ginimbi granted him power of attorney.

The regulator says Quick Gases customers are stranded with cylinders that cannot be filled by other gas suppliers due to a lack of compatibility.

The executor, Patricia Darangwa, is now suing Leo Chiweshe, the man who claims to hold power of attorney over Ginimbi’s business.

The energy regulator announced:

“Quick Gases (Pty)Ltd has ceased trading in Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) pending the outcome of court processes relating to a matter of the deceased’s estate.”

