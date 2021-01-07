The Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) has approved the Warriors’ participation at the African Nations Championships (CHAN).

In a statement, Zimbabwe Football Association Communications and Competitions Manager Xolisani Gwesela praised SRC for the timely processing their request.

“ The Association would like to acknowledge and thank the SRC for swift processing of our request to keep our preparations for the important assignment on track.”

The move follows the government’s recent suspension of all sporting activities in the country in an attempt to curb the spread of Covid-19.

-Zwnews