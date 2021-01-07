United States president, Donald Trump has finally pledged an orderly transfer of power to rival Joe Biden on the 20th of this January.

President Trump said the decision “represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history.”

In a statement, Trump, who has since November been adamant that he won, resoundingly, against Joe Biden pledged an orderly transition of power to his rival. Reads the statement in part:

Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th.

I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted. While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again.

Trump’s statement comes as the U.S. House and Senate have confirmed Biden as the United States President. It also comes after unprecedented violence on Capitol Hill.

-CNN