Copied: #BREAKING Sally Mugabe Hospital maternity ward nurses refusing to work this morning after Covid-19 death of Matron Pugu and positive cases among 7 staff members and 15 patients. They’re demanding proper PPE.

Principal nursing officer Lucy Godzongere, addressing the nurses, asks “what’s the fuss about?” Tells the nurses “mukuda kuonererwa”. She however pledges to consult her superiors and get PPE availability urgently ramped up.

