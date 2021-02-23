In another leaked audo, Vice President Kembo Mohadi is heard on call with woman number 4, speaking in Sotho Mohadi says he wants a baby, however, she turns him down.

The woman asks Mohadi if he wants her to come to Harare, Mohadi responds that it would be good for the woman to visit him in Harare, but hinted that covid 19 restrictions was the major impediment.

Mohadi goes further to emphasise they have to meet, saying: “We have to meet though, we had agreed to have a baby.”

The woman says NO. And Mohadi asks; “Had we not agreed?”

The woman insists that they never agreed of having a baby, saying having a baby could be problematic and Mohadi settles for a sexual intercourse.

Mohadi: “So we are only going to F*CK?” She says YES.

-Zimlive