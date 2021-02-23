The ruling ZANU-PF National Spokesperson Ambassador Cde Simon Khaya Moyo has demystified and clarified President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s call for residents to vote out clueless opposition led councils.

He says reports that the central government is sabotaging local authorities for political mirage are malicious, and meant to misinterpret President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s call for residents to vote the failed opposition leaders out of local authorities.

ZANU PF is blaming the oppostion led local authorities of failing to properly run councils.

However, the local authorities have been blaming central government, who dominate administrative roles for sabotaging their work.

-Zwnews

