Chinhoyi business tycoon and Ginimbi associate Mike Chimombe has tested positive for coronavirus and is now in self-isolation, daily news reports.

According to the paper and other close sources, Mike Chimombe said he was shocked to learn that he had tested positive for Covid-19 but vowed to come back stronger.

After testing positive this past week, I immediately went into self-isolation to safeguard myself and those around me. I was stunned when my results returned positive because I had not been showing any signs or symptoms of the virus. But I just told myself that it’s now a part of us and like any other disease it can be beaten, he said.

A lawyer by profession, Chimombe like his late famous socialite friend is also into gas and petroleum business.