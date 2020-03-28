Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has returned from China where he received medical treatment for two weeks, the presidency confirmed.

Chiwenga’s private jet hired from Dubai landed in Harare at 22.15PM on Friday, according to flight-tracking websites. The luxuriously-fitted Airbus A318-112 (CJ) Elite made a stop-over for refuelling in Colombo, Sri Lanka, after taking off from the Chinese capital, Beijing.

George Charamba, the spokesman for the presidency, confirmed that Chiwenga was back in the country.

“I haven’t seen him as yet, but I can confirm he’s back. You’d have heard that on Friday, the president appointed him chairman of the Covid-19 taskforce and that tells you he will hit the ground running,” Charamba told ZimLive by phone.