The ACDP on Friday confirmed that its leader Reverend Kenneth Meshoe and MP Steve Swart had tested positive for Covid-19.

The two were tested after it emerged that they had attended an event hosted by the Divine Restoration Ministries in Bloemfontein this month.Five others who attended the event – which also had guests from the United States, Israel and France – had tested positive.

On Thursday, well-known pastor Angus Buchan announced he had tested positive after coming into contact with infected people at the same event.”Rev Meshoe displays no symptoms and remains in good health. Mr Swart, who has experienced mild flu-like symptoms, is recovering well. Both have been self-isolating, together with their close families,” said ACDP deputy president Wayne Thring.