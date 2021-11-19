Protests have erupted in the Malawian capital, Blantyre citizens calling on President Lazarus Chakwera to fix the economy or step down.

The protests turned violent after police fired teargas in attempt to put situation under control.

Malawians are allegedly not happy with how Chakwera is running the country.

However, Chakwera recently told the citizens ‘to go hang’ saying it is not his job to run their families.

Apparently, Chakwera came as a political Messiah, but few months at the helm citizens are already fed up with him.

