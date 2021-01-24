Late South Africa Minister, Jackson Mthembu, was laid to rest in an emotional send-off in Mpumalanga on Sunday by in the presence of his wife, children, relatives and state officials

The official funeral service for minister in the presidency Jackson Mphikwa Mthembu was held on Sunday January 24, 2021. President Cyril Ramaphosa attended the service.

In a moving tribute to her father, minister Jackson Mthembu’s daughter Thuli praised him for being a hardworking and loving man.

“No-one who knows you did not know of our achievements and that’s how proud you are of being our father.

“You taught us so much without saying anything at all. You taught that hard work and humility are two peas in a pod like prayer and patience. I’m sad that you won’t be teaching this to all our kids.

The death of minister Mthembu has reminded South Africans that we have more in common than we would like to believe, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday.

“Mthembu’s death stilled the bickering and clutter that has consumed us in recent times and united in our sorrow,” said Ramaphosa while paying homage to Mthembu, who died of Covid-19 complications on Thursday at the age of 62.

The funeral service, which took place under strict Covid-19 protocols, was held at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Ackerville Township in Emalahleni, Mpumalanga.

Jackson Mthembu’s Modest House

A very modest man, the late minister lived in his hometown modest house with no electric fence and no guard room.

Jackson Mthembu's daughter Thuli Mthembu says she speaks on behalf of her siblings and those who saw him as a father figure.