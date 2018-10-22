VIDEO: S*X tape maker Lumumba undresses Fadzayi Mahere, Says Top Lawyer beds married men

Newly appointed chairman of the Ministry of Finance communications taskforce Acie Lumumba has labelled Advocate Fadzayi Mahere a marriage wrecker and husband snatcher after the lawyer had accused Lumumba of acting “mahumbwe and jokes when dealing with national issues.”

Lumumba shot back: “You want due process, yet you have been snatching married men from their wives!”

In a Facebook Live video made on Sunday evening, Lumumba named RBZ Director Bank Supervision Norman Mataruka, Director Financial Markets Azvinandaa Saburi, Director Financial Intelligence Mirirai Chiremba and Head of Security Gresham Muradzikwa, accusing them of crimes ranging from off-the-books bond notes to corrupt allocation of foreign currency.

Mahere said that Acie Lumumba must have done due process according to the law instead of going live on Facebook as he did last night.

“Where you suspect you have corrupt officials in Govt, you don’t do a FB live,” Mahere said, referring to Lumumba’s facebook live video on Sunday night where he named RBZ divisional directors he said were running parallel forex deals.

In a fight-back, Lumumba virtually labelled Mahere a husband-snatcher.

“Due process iwe uchiswera kundandanisa varume vevanhu kunge riot police. Life 101, ukanamata unokundaFadzi,” said Lumumba.

Turning to illegal forex dealings at the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe(RBZ), Lumumba in a video made on Sunday, 21 October accused the RBZ Head of Security Mr Gresham Muradzikwa of using his access to the flight manifest that guides the movement of bond notes from their printing press in Eastern Europe up to delivery in Harare.

According to Lumumba, the delivery plane always stops by Mozambique or South Africa where a chunk of the newly minted bond notes are offloaded and then smuggled into Zimbabwe in bales.

“Five RBZ directors have made Mthuli’s life impossible. I will not allow that. This country is being run by a cartel and Minister Ncube is going to break that cartel … This cartel is being run by Queen B … I used to go to Kasukuwere’s house and Queen B was always there … Queen B gave us the money for the Amai Mugabe rallies.”

Sakunda’s Kudakwashe Tagwirei who dominates the fuel industry and Command Agriculture was also named as a part of the supposed Queen B cartel.

Lumumba claimed to have access to financial intelligence provided to him during briefings with Minister of Finance Mthuli Ncube.