VP Chiwenga threatens Prophet T Chiwenga over death prophecies

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has warned Apostle Talent Chiwenga against attacking senior government officials under the guise of religion.

“There are some who now call themselves prophets. There is this one who is called Talent. Let it end today. Let it end here now. We don’t have that way where someone moves around attacking seniors claiming to be worshiping God. God does not send you to insult others,” VP Chiwenga said.

Apostle Chiwenga came to prominence after a series of pre-elections predications where he claimed the election would be rigged and that a number of senior officials linked to the November 2017 coup would die in quick succession.

