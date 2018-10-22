Zimbabwe Pharmacies refuse bond notes, swipe money

HARARE: Pharmacies in Zimbabwe are refusing to accept bond notes and electronic payments instead demanding USD notes upfront.

Zimbabwe adopted the use of bond notes and electronic transactions a few years ago being at par with the green buck, but the situation has now changed on the parallel market were bond notes dropped its value.

A Harare based pharmacist who spoke to this publication pleading for anonymity said the situation is beyond their reach as pharmacies.

“This economic quagmire has left our industry on its knees, we purchase most of our drugs in USD payments and its not a secret that the RBZ is struggling to meet the ever demanding foreign currency to support us thereby the only way for us to remain operational is to charge in USD,” said the pharmacist.

In another separate confidential interview, the pharmacist said at first they were charging both prices, but with a high mark on bond notes.

“Its also not feasible even if we put a mark on bond notes due to their fluctuating prices against the USD on the parallel market. It means we will have to change prices on a daily basis,” said the source.

The situation continues to hit hard on hopeless citizens.

Tendai Dombwe from Highfields said government should chip in before many lives are lost.

“There is adequate supply of drugs but we are failing to buy them as pharmacies are demanding USD only. Our salaries are in bond notes yet these firms expect us to have USD notes were do they really expect us to get them?” she said.