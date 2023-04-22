In Norton, a suspected case of juju resulted in a cheating couple being found stuck together during their rendezvous, commonly referred to as “tlof tlof”. According to witnesses, the man involved was married, and the woman’s husband, who worked as a truck driver and was rarely home, had used juju on her. The incident left many locals perplexed.

As the commotion unfolded, the cheating man’s wife attempted to enter the house to witness the unusual scene. She revealed that she had previously warned the two about engaging in their extramarital affair, but they had ignored her.

Upon entering the bedroom, the man discovered the couple stuck together, with no movement from the man, and the woman visibly ashamed, opening her eyes. The man shamed the cheater, stating that he had received what he was searching for. The crowd could be heard chanting “ngaafe ngaafe” as the man lay powerless.