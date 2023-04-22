Today, President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa will launch the National Title Deeds Programme at Epworth High School.

He will issue title deeds to about 350 selected families. This is an on going program as regularisation takes place.

There are dozens of illegal settlements in Epworth, in areas primarily not meant for human habitation.

Thousands of families in Epworth, who were facing displacement, were offered a reprieve after the government announced plans to regularise illegal structures and service stands in the dormitory town of Harare.

Epworth Town Board chairperson Batanai Masunda at one time said while council was still doing a comprehensive audit of illegal settlements within its jurisdiction, over 10 000 homes were illegal structures, which had no access to potable water and sewer reticulation systems.

Epworth gets water supplies from Harare City Council, which is battling to provide adequate service to its own residents.

Zwnews