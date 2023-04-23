A CHIMANIMANI woman (19) was last week hauled before the criminal court for allegedly sexually abusing a 12-year-old boy.

The suspect, Shamiso Manyezu of Masiyandaka Village under Chief Saurombe appeared before Chipinge regional magistrate, Mr Noel Mupeiwa.

Manyezu is facing aggravated indecent assault charges as defined in Section 66 (1) (b) of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act, Chapter 9:23.

However, Manyezu pleaded not guilty.

She argued that the boy’s mother is framing her since they are not in good books.

The State called in four witnesses to testify.

Mr Themba Dhliwayo prosecuted.

Mr Dhliwayo told the court that on March 7, 2023 at around 1pm, the complainant was sent to the accused person’s homestead by his mother (name withheld to protect the identity of the minor) to get some vegetables.

Upon arrival at the accused’s homestead, the complainant was allegedly asked to bring Manyezu’s baby to the bedroom and he obliged.

“When the boy entered into the bedroom, he discovered that Manyezu was naked and stepped back. However, the boy was ordered to put the baby down. The accused person then held the boy by his hand. She asked him if he had ever had sexual intercourse with a woman,” said Mr Dhliwayo.

“She allegedly undressed the boy and proceeded to have sex with him once without his consent.

“After the act, Manyezu allegedly released the boy and told him not to disclose what had happened to anyone,” said the prosecutor.

The matter only came to light on March 17 when the complainant told his mother.

The complainant’s mother lodged a complaint to the police on April 4.

The boy was medically examined at Chimanimani Hospital.

Mr Mupeiwa was expected to pass his judgement yesterday (Thursday).