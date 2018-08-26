Pictures of Bona Mugabe attending ED Mnangagwa inauguration with Simba Chikore today

PHOTOS: Bona Mugabe, daughter to former Zimbabwe leader, Robert Mugabe; and her husband Simba Chikore were among VIP guests who attended ED Mnangagwa inauguration ceremony at the National Sports Stadium in Harare today.

Bona and Simba were greeted by VPs Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi who looked happy to welcome them into the VIP section.

They were accompanied by Mugabe’s longtime personal aide.

This comes at a time Bona’s family is losing farms and a number of properties following a 2017 coup that ended Robert Mugabe’s 37 years reign.

What will get people talking is whether this a sign of repentance and a return to Zanu PF by Mugabe’s family after their father labeled the Mnangagwa administration a disgrace and told millions of viewers last month that he was going to vote for Nelson Chamisa of the MDC Alliance.

Thokozani Khupe(scroll to see picture below)of the smaller opposition MDC T was also in attendance with her deputy Obert Gutu and Linda Masarira, party secretary.