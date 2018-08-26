Poorly Mugabe congratulates ED Mnangagwa, Grace ill in Singapore..Bona letter

HARARE: Former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe’s daughter, Bona, attended ED Mnangagwa’s inauguration at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Bona who was accompanied by her husband, Simba Chikore, brought good news in the form of a letter from her father to congratulate Mnangagwa.

The letter read by Mnangagwa before his inauguration speech said: “To the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Cde E. D. Mnangagwa. Thank you for the invitation to me and my wife. My wife is unwell and in Singapore. I am also unwell. I have sent my daughter Bona and her husband to represent us. My hearty congratulations to you.”