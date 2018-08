The election season comes to an end today with the inauguration of president elect, Emmerson Mnangagwa. You can follow the live proceedings from the National Sports Stadium via this ZBC TV online link.

Several African presidents and former leaders are attending.

So far the presidents from Rwanda, DR Congo, South Africa, Botswana and Zambia have arrived.

A number of interesting personalities from different backgrounds are also attending… from Walter Magaya of PHD to Justice Luke Malaba..