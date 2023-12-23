Renowned Afro-jazz Zimbabwean Bob Nyabinde has died.
He was 68.
The Headmaster as Nyabinde was affectionately known died this afternoon after being ill for some time.
He succumbed to sugar diabetes.
More details later…
Zwnews
Dec 24, 2023 | Zim Latest
