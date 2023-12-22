Zimbabwe has earned the dubious distinction of being ranked among the countries with the highest alcohol consumption rates per capita globally, according to a survey conducted by Wise Voter, an American global institute specializing in research on politics, health, climate, and the economy. The survey reports that, on average, each Zimbabwean consumes a staggering 62.8 litres of pure alcohol annually.

In the global standings, Tunisia follows at a distant second with 36.6 litres of alcohol consumption per capita, trailed by Eswatini at 34.4 litres, Maldives at 33.7 litres, and Afghanistan at 33.5 litres. The comprehensive report details the top-ranking countries in alcohol consumption: Zimbabwe 62.8 litres, Tunisia 36.6 litres, Eswatini 34.4 litres, Maldives 33.7 litres, Afghanistan 33.5 litres, Namibia 32.4 litres, South Africa 29.9 litres, Algeria 29.1 litres, Turkey 28.5 litres, and Iran 28.4 litres.

Notably, Zimbabwe holds the unenviable title of having the highest alcohol consumption per capita globally. The report delves into the prevalence of alcohol dependence, revealing a rate of 2.2% among Zimbabweans. One serving of alcohol is defined as 0.0177 fluid litres, equivalent to a 0.354 litre can/bottle of beer, one 0.148 litre glass of wine, or one 0.044 litre shot of liquor.

The Kingdom of Eswatini, also a member of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), secures third place in the rankings with 34.4 litres of alcohol consumption per capita and a prevalence of alcohol dependence standing at 2.5%. Notably, the top three countries in the survey permit legal drinking for individuals aged 18 and above, despite the absence of alcohol illegality.

This eye-opening survey sheds light on the significant role cultural, social, economic, and religious factors play in shaping alcohol consumption patterns across countries. Zimbabwe’s record lager beer consumption in 2022, as reported by Delta Beverages, underscores the complex interplay of factors contributing to the nation’s high alcohol consumption rates.

