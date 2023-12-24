The football community mourns the loss of David George, the former Dynamos and Motor Action head coach, who passed away. Though details about his final moments remain limited, the news of his death circulated through social media on Saturday.

David George, a standout player in the 1970s for local premiership giants Dynamos, transitioned to a coaching role for the same club later in his career. His contributions to Zimbabwean football extended to a stint with Motor Action. Notably, he partnered with coach Joey Antipas to lead the now-defunct football 2010 Zimbabwe premiership champions in their inaugural CAF African Champions League campaign in 2011.

Former Dynamos midfielder Memory Mucherahowa paid tribute to the late Dynamos legend and football mentor on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, acknowledging their collaborative efforts in the past. “David George gone. takambozama kubatsiridzana kuti zviite asi Mwari vatanha ruva ravo. Zororai murugare Bla D,” he expressed.

Justice Majabvi, another Dynamos midfield legend, also conveyed his sorrow, saying, “Devastated, RIP my coach #DavidGeorge.” The football community reflects on the legacy left by this iconic figure.