AmaZulu Mourns the Loss of Striker Bonginkosi Ntuli

AmaZulu Football Club has announced the heartbreaking news of the passing of their striker, Bonginkosi Ntuli, who was admitted to the hospital last week.

At the age of 32, Ntuli’s life took a tragic turn despite having recently celebrated his marriage to AmaZulu FC CEO, Sinenjabulo Zungu.

Ntuli was admitted to the hospital last week, and the club confirmed his unfortunate demise on Sunday.

In a statement, the club expressed its sorrow, saying, “It is with a very heavy heart that we inform you of the untimely passing of our beloved center-forward and loyal servant, Bonginkosi Ntuli.”

Ntuli had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer, which had metastasized and tragically led to his passing at the Midlands Medical Centre Private Hospital in Pietermaritzburg.

The club has requested that Ntuli’s family and friends be granted the privacy and patience they need during this difficult time.

Ntuli, a seasoned player, made 142 appearances for AmaZulu, with six this season, and had also previously represented teams like Mamelodi Sundowns, Cape Umoya, and Golden Arrows.