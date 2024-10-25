The founder and leader of the African Apostolic Church Mutumwa Paul Mwazha has turned 106 today.

Mwazha’s church is one of the biggest in the country.

Born Ernest Paul Mamvura Mwazha (born 25 October 1918) the Zimbabwean clergyman is known as Mutumwa by his followers.

Mutumwa translates to “angelic messenger” in the Shona language.

It is believed that he was baptised by Father Schmidt, a German Roman Catholic missionary. Soon after his birth, it is said that he became seriously ill with influenza, and he was believed to have subsequently died.

This prompted his mother to rush him to baptism as well as the last rites at the altar in the church before burial. Immediately after his baptism, Paul is alleged to have sprung back to life.

According to the African Apostolic Church, Father Schmidt and the gathered congregation were all filled with the Holy Spirit, and they all uttered in Shona, “Mwana amutsirwe basa, mwana amutsirwe basa, mwana amutsirwe basa’, loosely translated to English as ‘The child has been raised for a mission.'”

In 2020, members of his church took legal action against Mwazha’s plans to name his son as the next leader of the church.

The High Court nullified the appointment, and church representatives said they did not recognise actions taken by Bishop Alfred Mwazha in his purported capacity as head of the church.

