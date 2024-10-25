The Southern African Development Community (SADC) has pledged its support and solidarity with Zimbabwe in fighting for the removal of sanctions imposed against the country.

Read his full statement below:

𝗦𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗯𝘆 𝗛𝗶𝘀 𝗘𝘅𝗰𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗰𝘆 𝗗𝗿. 𝗘𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗼𝗻 𝗗𝗮𝗺𝗯𝘂𝗱𝘇𝗼 𝗠𝗻𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗮𝗴𝘄𝗮, 𝗣𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗶𝗰 𝗼𝗳 𝗭𝗶𝗺𝗯𝗮𝗯𝘄𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗶𝗿𝗽𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗼𝗻 𝗼𝗳 𝗦𝗔𝗗𝗖, 𝗰𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝗺𝗼𝘃𝗮𝗹 𝗼𝗳 𝗦𝗮𝗻𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗼𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗶𝗰 𝗼𝗳 𝗭𝗶𝗺𝗯𝗮𝗯𝘄𝗲, 𝟮𝟱 𝗢𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗯𝗲𝗿, 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟰

Today marks a historic occasion, as I make the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Anti-Sanctions address in my capacity as the Chairperson of SADC and the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe.

It is noteworthy that our region has made tremendous progress since 2019 when the 39th SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government designated the 25th of October as the SADC Anti Sanctions Day.

SADC Member States have always stood in solidarity with Zimbabwe.

The Summit decision added impetus to our collective resolve to fight against these illegal measures, which violate the basic human rights of ordinary Zimbabweans.

I wish to echo the unrelenting voices and pleas by the outgoing SADC Chairperson His Excellency, João Lourenço, President of the Republic of Angola and other past Chairpersons and, indeed, our brothers and sisters in the Region in condemning and calling for the immediate and unconditional lifting of the sanctions.

It is the ordinary people, particularly the vulnerable, who bear the brunt of these heinous and inhumane measures, which also stifle economic and social progress in Zimbabwe.

In solidarity, the SADC community, today, joins Zimbabwe in calling for the immediate and unconditional removal of these unwarranted and cruel sanctions, which violate the basic tenets of international law and the Charter of the United Nations.

Our region enjoys relative peace and stability and continues to work towards achieving a prosperous and integrated region.

We strive to secure a future where all our countries and peoples realise their mutually shared aspirations without leaving anyone and any place behind.

The imposition of sanctions undermines our collective efforts towards regional integration and sustainable development.

As a community, we have to continue working together to ensure that our region remains a beacon of hope and prosperity, for generations to come.

May this message transcend our borders and reach the ears and rattle the conscience of those perpetuating these cruel sanctions.

They must realise the extent of harm their reprehensible actions inflict on the generality of the people of Zimbabwe, on the SADC region, and Africa, at large.

I implore all progressive countries to continue rendering their principled support, to enable Zimbabwe and the SADC region to meaningfully contribute to the socio-economic development of the region and the world.

𝗛𝗜𝗦 𝗘𝗫𝗖𝗘𝗟𝗟𝗘𝗡𝗖𝗬 𝗗𝗥. 𝗘𝗠𝗠𝗘𝗥𝗦𝗢𝗡 𝗗𝗔𝗠𝗕𝗨𝗗𝗭𝗢 𝗠𝗡𝗔𝗡𝗚𝗔𝗚𝗪𝗔, 𝗣𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗡𝗧 𝗢𝗙 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗥𝗘𝗣𝗨𝗕𝗟𝗜𝗖 𝗢𝗙 𝗭𝗜𝗠𝗕𝗔𝗕𝗪𝗘 𝗔𝗡𝗗 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗜𝗥𝗣𝗘𝗥𝗦𝗢𝗡 𝗢𝗙 𝗦𝗔𝗗𝗖

𝟮𝟱 𝗢𝗖𝗧𝗢𝗕𝗘𝗥 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟰

