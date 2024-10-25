The Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) is working on a strategy to end load-shedding by next year and achieve universal electricity access by 2030.

Key activities and timelines include: -commissioning at least six power projects, adding 2,690MW of new capacity by December 2025.

This would witness groundbreaking for three new power stations next month:

2025: Commission six power projects, adding 2,690MW of capacity.

2026: Clear the backlog of new power connections.

2027: End power imports.

2028: Become a net exporter of power.

2029: Achieve world-class power infrastructure.

2030: Achieve universal access to electricity.

Current and Projected Capacity:

1. Current dependable capacity: 1,500MW (can drop to as low as 1,000MW).

New power stations: 9 new projects, starting soon, adding 1,000MW from captive power plants.

Key Measures:

1. Rebunde ZESA companies to improve efficiency.

Shift large energy consumers (e.g., mining and smelting sectors) to self-supply electricity. Manufacture cables and conductors locally (replace 24,000km of aging cables).

Challenges:

1. Impact of sanctions limiting concessionary loans.

2. Kariba Hydropower struggles (loss of capacity, producing just 150MW from a 1,050MW rated station).

3. Hwange Thermal Power Plant reliability issues due to age (over 45 years old).