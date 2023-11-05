The country is currently experiencing a shortage of cement, and the government has since spoken on the matter, assuring the nation problem will soon be over.

Ministry of Industry & Commerce Deputy Minister, Roy Bhila speaking on cement shortage, said this is due to problems affecting key producers in the country.

“Two of our leading cement producers in Lafarge & Sino are having problems with production issues, hence we have given them import licences to ensure that we have no shortages while they are attending…..to their situation.

“I can tell you that the situation will be back to normal within the next two weeks,” he said.

He added that Zimbabwe’s combined annual cement production capacity stands at 2,6 tonnes while demand has been steadily rising over the yrs due to the construction boom currently underway.

Zwnews