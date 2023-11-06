The shooting incident follows the Southerton robbery incident which went viral on social media platforms in which the complainant, who was driving a Toyota Hilux motor vehicle, was intercepted by the suspects who were aboard a Honda Fit vehicle on 30th October 2023 along Bryce Road, Harare. The suspects, who were armed with an unidentified pistol, knife and an iron bar, pointed the pistol at the complainant before smashing the passenger and driver’s windows of the complainant’s motor vehicle.

The suspects stole a cellphone, an iPad and US$250.00 cash before speeding off in a Honda Fit vehicle. The incident was captured on the complainant’s vehicle dashboard camera.